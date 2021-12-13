Court mulls hybrid hearing as Rosmah misses yet another trial date due to orange MySejahtera status

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 13): Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s corruption trial had to be vacated for a third time in the last two weeks due to her status still as a close contact to a Covid-positive individual, the High Court heard today.

Rosmah’s lead defence lawyer, Datuk Jagjit Singh informed high court Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan that her client’s MySejahtera status remained unchanged, and apologised to the court for yet another lost trial day.

While Zaini acknowledged the matter was not the fault of the defence legal team, he said he was obliged to take into consideration the suggestion by lead prosecutor Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram who at the start of today’s proceedings again suggested for the trial to be carried out through video conferencing as to ensure the continuity of the trial without further disruptions.

“I have to make provisions because we cannot carry on like this, the trial has to come to an end eventually. The light at the end of the tunnel seems to be getting dimmer and dimmer,’’ Zaini said.

Jagjit then assured the court that his client would be able to attend the next trial hearing on December 23 and would prefer the proceedings to be carried out as usual with all parties physically present in court.

“But what I’ll do is, I will take into consideration the suggestion of Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram. I will look into the relevant provisions and if it can be done, I will inform parties in advance and that is on the assumption the accused’s status remains anything but blue.

“If her status reverts back to blue, then there is no need to trouble ourselves for any other provisions,’’ he said.

Prior to today, Rosmah’s corruption trial had to be adjourned on December 8 and December 10 due to her MySejahtera status.

On December 10, Sri Ram suggested that Rosmah could give evidence from her lawyer’s office or her home, along with a supervising DPP and a supervising solicitor present.

The next trial hearing is expected to resume on December 23 and December 24, with Rosmah due to take the stand to be cross examined by Sri Ram.

At this state of the trial, there would be two more defence witnesses after Rosmah, with the second witness to be former Prime Minister’s Office officer Datuk Seri Siti Azizah Sheikh Abod and the third and final witness to be her husband, Datuk Seri Najib Razak himself.

In this corruption trial, Rosmah is facing three charges, including allegedly receiving a RM5 million bribe and a RM1.5 million bribe from Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd’s Saidi Abang Samsudin on the dates of December 20, 2016, and September 7, 2017, in exchange for helping the company get the RM1.25 billion solar hybrid project.

Rosmah is also accused of soliciting RM187.5 million from Saidi in January to April 2016. – Malay Mail