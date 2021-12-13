Covid-19 cases in Sabah under control

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 13): New Covid-19 infections in Sabah continued on a downward trend with 181 cases on Monday (Dec 13), a decrease of 16 cases from the day before.

Two fatalities were reported in Beaufort and one in Lahad Datu.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said Covid-19 cases in Sabah were becoming more stable and under control.

He said only six districts recorded double-digit cases, including Tuaran which topped the list with 35 cases, followed by Kota Kinabalu (31) and Penampang (19).

Seven districts, namely Beluran, Kinabatangan, Kunak, Nabawan, Pitas, Tongod and Kalabakan, registered zero new case.

Masidi, who is Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson, said 173 out of the 181 patients were in Category 1 and 2, one in Category 3, three in Category 4 and one in Category 5.

Three patients were still being assessed by the State Health Department.