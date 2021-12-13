Covid-19: Sarawak records 47 new cases today, two BIDs from Dec 7-8

KUCHING (Dec 13): Sarawak recorded 47 new Covid-19 cases with 46 in Category 1 (asymptomatic) and 2 (mild symptoms), said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

“Of that figure, 22 cases are in Category 1 and 24 in Category 2. The remaining one case is in Category 3 (pneumonia),” said the committee in its daily Covid-19 update.

The cumulative tally of positive cases in Sarawak now stands at 251,743.

On the breakdown of cases, SDMC said Kuching was the only district recording double-digit cases with 16 cases.

This was followed by Lawas (9), Miri (7), Limbang (6), Sibu (5) and one each in Bintulu, Sarikei, Betong and Lubok Antu.

Meanwhile, Sarawak recorded two fatalities from Dec 7 and 8. Both being Brought In Dead (BID) cases and the victims were brought to Bintulu Hospital.

The first BID case on Dec 7 involved a 60-year-old man who had hypertension, diabetes and dyslipidemia while the BID case on Dec 8 was a man aged 38 with no known medical history.