Covid: 97.3 pct of Malaysia’s adult population fully vaccinated

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 13): A total of 22,774,778 individuals or 97.3 per cent of the adult population in Malaysia have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 as of yesterday (Dec 12).

Based on the Health Ministry’s CovidNow portal, 98.7 per cent of the adult population or 23,096,370 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, 86.5 percent of the adolescent population (aged between 12 and 17) or 2,724,110 individuals have completed the vaccination, while 2,825,229 individuals or 89.7 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

A total of 67,376 doses of the vaccine were administered yesterday, with 63,889 of them given as booster dose, 2,005 as second dose and 1,472 as first dose.

This brings to a total of 54,891,289 doses of the vaccine, including 3,663,587 booster doses, having been administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation programme. – Bernama