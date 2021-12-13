Don’t be fooled by campaign talk of independence, says Soon Koh

SIBU (Dec 13): Sarawakians should not to be swayed by the misleading propaganda of certain parties on opting for independence should they win in the state polls, said Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

The Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president pointed out the road to independence requires going through a constitutional process.

“I went to the countryside, and I heard older folk telling me that is the way, we have to support. I hope people will not be misled by such propaganda.

“This is an easy way to gain political mileage, to fish for votes, and I hope people as a whole, should take note; should be aware of such misleading persuasion by certain parties,” Wong told a press conference today.

He said PSB’s stand is to go through the proper process.

“We have to have a referendum of the people as a whole, as to whether we would like to opt for independence.

“If they are the wishes of the people, PSB will go along with it,” he explained.

The Bawang Assan incumbent said since the declaration of July 22 as Sarawak Independence Day by the late chief minister, Pehin Sri Adenan Satem, the slogan ‘Sarawak for Sarawakians’ has been used by many parties, including Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) version of ‘Sarawak First’.

He noted some parties had gone further in their attempt to win votes.

“I would say that local sentiments – sentiments among Sarawakians for autonomy, or even for self-rule, and even for independence – are very strong among all races.

“I think if you were to ask the man on the street, every one of them will say that they were hoping that Sarawak will be independent of the Federation of Malaysia. But I’d like to caution here that the road to independence is not an easy one,” he said.

Wong pointed out that when Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was prime minister for 22 months, he had said anyone who openly advocated for independence was committing sedition.

He further cautioned if one openly declares independence, the King could immediately declare an Emergency Order (EO) be imposed on Sarawak and paralyse the entire Sarawak government.

“In other words, the King would rule Sarawak by decree under EO. Worst still, if the federal government deems fit, they would send in troops to suppress any of the disorder brought about by the declaration of independence.

“So, I’d like to caution people of Sarawak, don’t be easily misled into this easy path to independence … but you need to go through a proper process – constitutional process to avoid any conflict between the state and central government.”