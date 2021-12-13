Dr Yii questions EC’s move for taking down his campaign billboard

KUCHING (Dec 13): Democratic Action Party (DAP) candidate for Batu Kawah, Dr Kelvin Yii questioned the Election Commission’s (EC) move to take down his campaign billboard today.

He said that the EC did so because the message on it was deemed as an ‘electoral offence’.

“But the billboard simply portrays how voters’ decision to vote Pakatan Harapan in GE14 have brought a new change for Sarawak and Malaysia. We achieved the unthinkable — firstly, Najib Razak and Rosmah Mansor were charged for corruption.

“Secondly, the abolishment of GST lightened the people’s burden. Thirdly, fairer distribution to Chinese schools. Essentially, our message was — people’s votes mattered!” he said in a statement.

He lamented that such an empowering message did not go down well with the 10-men strong EC enforcement team and their bosses.

Yii said the team had arrived at Highfields, Batu Kawah around 2pm today and explained to him that the billboard was promoting feelings of ill-will or hostility as stipulated under Section 4A of the Election Offences Act.

Despite many attempts to convince them otherwise, the enforcers were still adamant and proceeded to cut down the billboard with a chainsaw, he added.

“I then stood next to the remnants (of the billboard) feeling frustrated yet inspired. While the powers that be might have succeeded in ‘erasing’ our message from the billboard, such heavy-handed tactics will never wipe them out from the rakyat’s minds.

“Through the power of the ballot box, eventually, we have seen one of the world’s biggest kleptocrat get convicted in a court of law. Such a feat would not have been possible without throngs of Sarawakians going out to vote.

“We have done it once, we can do it again. Let us go out and vote on Dec 18. Each of your vote matters in ensuring good governance and better accountability so that the benefit of development can reach the many people of Sarawak,” said Dr Yii.