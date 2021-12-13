Fire razes golf club workers’ quarters in Sibu, 61 left homeless

SIBU (Dec 13): A fire completely razed two blocks of workers’ quarters at a golf club along Jalan Kemuyang here last night, leaving 61 residents homeless.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Zone 4 chief Janggan Muling said a report was received from the Bomba Sarawak operations centre at 7.15pm.

“One fire engine and 15 firemen from Sibu Jaya station were dispatched to the scene located about 12km from Sibu Jaya.

“They were also assisted by another fire engine and firemen from Sungai Merah station,” he said in a statement today.

Janggan said firefighters arrived at the scene at 7.27pm to find the raging fire had completely engulfed both blocks.

He said the first block accommodated 26 people from eight families, while the second block housed 35 people from seven families.

The operation ended at 11.50pm.

All the fire victims are seeking shelter with their relatives.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.