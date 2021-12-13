Five hot seats: Can GPS pull a clean sweep in southern Sarawak?

KUCHING (Dec 12): The southern region of Sarawak has seen many big fights each election and the 12th state polls this year will be no different with political bigwigs butting heads in several constituencies.

The main battlefields here are the urban or semi-urban seats where opposition parties, such as DAP in particular, have scored some major victories over the ruling coalition in many state elections.

Indeed, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) appears to be the underdog in some of the hot seats in the southern region.

Here’s our pick for the five seats to watch:

• Batu Kawa

DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen had set tongues wagging when he told reporters there he might stand in Batu Kawa to challenge GPS incumbent Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, who is defending the seat for the first time.

But just days before nomination, the dream fight failed to materialise when he announced that Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii will instead take on Dr Sim, who has become quite a popular figure over the past five years.

The reason given was that since Yii chairs the parliamentary select committee (PSC) on health, science and innovation, and Dr Sim is the advisor of the state disaster management committee, Yii will be most suited to challenge Dr Sim on Covid-19 related issues.

Dr Sim, who is Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president, wrested the seat from DAP in the 11th Sarawak Election. He defeated DAP incumbent Christina Chiew Wang See and independent candidate Liu Thian Leong with a comfortable majority of 2,085 votes.

Other than Yii, Dr Sim is up against Chai Kueh Khun of Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) and Fong Pau Teck of Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) this election.

Chai, a lecturer at a university here, was a district and municipal councillor for about ten years.

Fong on the other hand, is no stranger to politics having served as Pujut assemblyman in 2011 when he represented DAP. He was however expelled by the party in November 2013.

He then joined the Sarawak State Reform Party (STAR) which has since been renamed Aspirasi.

• Padungan



Leaving Batu Kawa to Yii, Chong headed to Padungan. The seat was represented by DAP’s Wong King Wei but he resigned from the party and is not defending the seat.

Chong, who has served Kota Sentosa since 2006, had announced at a recent press conference that it was his responsibility to answer to Padungan constituents over Wong’s decision to quit DAP in July last year.

“I will be there to answer and face the voters of Padungan in light of what happened. As a leader, I think I should face the people,” he said.

Chong will be facing Kuching City South Mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng (GPS-SUPP), Lina Soo (Aspirasi) and Raymond Thong Ee Yu (PBK).

Though new to politics, Wee said he was prepared to take on the challenge, which he has described is akin to the ‘David versus Goliath’ saga.

He had previously told reporters that Padungan was not an “unfamiliar territory” as he was not only from the area but had also served under various capacities over the past 17 years.

He believed that the people of Padungan can see for themselves what he had done for the constituency.

• Kota Sentosa



With his shift to Padungan, Chong has fielded his special assistant Michael Kong to defend the seat for DAP in a five-cornered fight.

He will be up against GPS’ Wiilfred Yap, who lost to Chong by a majority of 2,819 votes in the 2016 polls after Chong garnered 10,047 votes. Three other candidates in the running are Datuk John Lau Pang Heng (PSB), Lue Cheng Hing (PBK) and Tan Kok Chiang (Aspirasi).

Kota Sentosa was one of the new seats created in 2006.

Both Kong and Yap are lawyers and are seen to be the main contenders for the seat.

• Batu Lintang



Batu Lintang will also witness a five-cornered fight between See Chee How of PSB, Cherishe Ng of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), Voon Lee Shan (PBK), Sih Hua Tong (GPS-SUPP) and Alex Leong Shaow Tung (Aspirasi).

Two-term incumbent See is seeking re-election but this time on the PSB ticket. In the last two state elections, he contested under the PKR emblem.

After he was sacked by PKR in April 2020 for allegedly working in collaboration with other parties to undermine the party’s leadership, See joined PSB the following month along with Ba Kelalan incumbent Baru Bian.

See will be facing two familiar faces this election namely Sih, who is standing in the Chinese-majority urban seat for the third time, and Voon, who was the Batu Lintang assemblyman from 2006 to 2011.

As for the two political greenhorns, not much is known about Leong but for Ng, despite being a new face in politics, the 24-year-old was born into politics as her father Dominique Ng was the former Padungan assemblyman.

Ng is one of the youngest candidates this election.

• Mambong



Mambong has been one of the hotly contested seats in each and every state election even when it was previously known as Bengoh.

The constituency, which had a name change at the 2016 state election, is once again a hot seat this election with five candidates in the fray.

Four-term incumbent Datuk Dr Jerip Susil will face off against Sanjan Daik from PSB, Chang Hon Hiung from DAP, Chong Siew Hung from Aspirasi and Joshua Roman from PBK.

Dr Jerip won the seat under the then Barisan Nasional ticket in 2001, 2006 and 2011 and again in 2016 when he stood as a BN-direct candidate after quitting SUPP to join the BN-friendly United People’s Party (UPP), which was later rebranded as PSB.

He is now standing under the GPS ticket after joining Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu in Oct 2019.

Of the four candidates contesting against Dr Jerip, Sanjan may be the one to give the veteran politician a run for his money having polled 2,828 votes against Dr Jerip in a three-cornered fight in the last state election.

Sanjan, a teacher turned lawyer from Kampung Bunuk, quit DAP in July last year and later joined PSB where he has since introduced himself and the party through various activities held in villages in the constituency.