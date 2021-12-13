‘If not Dayaks supporting Dayaks, then who else?’ PBDSB asks Dayak voters

MIRI (Dec 13): Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) is calling on voters, especially Dayak voters, to rally behind its candidates in the party’s quest to fight for the rights of the Dayaks that have been discriminated in the last 58 years.

Its president Bobby William said that the party has a ‘clear vision’ in fighting for the rights of the Dayaks, whom he said have been regarded as a ‘second class’ community in Sarawak.

“In Sarawak, the Dayak community is the majority but we are second class here. We are being discriminated.

“For example, some Dayaks are without Identity Card (IC) even though they were born here. Economically, we are also left behind,” he said at a press conference today.

He added that PBDSB is a race-based political party, just like Umno, MIC and MCA that were established to protect, safeguard and claim the rights of their respective races.

On the Senadin seat he is contesting, Bobby said that it is a Dayak-majority seat with about 13,000 Dayak voters.

“About 12,000 voters are Chinese while Malays are about 8,000 voters. I would not blame the Chinese or Malays if they choose not to vote for me in this election.

“I appeal to the Dayak voters to vote for me and other Dayak candidates contesting under PBDSB ticket to support us. If not Dayaks supporting Dayaks, then who else?” he asked.

He lamented that Senadin incumbent Datuk Lee Kim Shin had been the seat’s assemblyman for 25 years (five consecutive terms) and it was time that Senadin saw a new representative.

“He has been the ‘wakil rakyat’ for 25 years, or five consecutive terms, and yet during this campaigning period, he brings out issues on drainage problems, vandalism and thefts which he should have solved,” Bobby said.

PBDSB is contesting in Senadin, Opar, Bukit Begunan, Dudong, Katibas, Pelagus, Bukit Goram, Samalaju, Marudi, Murum and Ngemah this state election.

Also present at the press conference was PBDSB Marudi candidate Sawing Kedit.