Khairy: Compounds of up to RM1 mln for SOP breaches under Act amendments

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 13): Companies, factories, and government agencies violating standard operating procedures (SOPs) set to control the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic can be issued compounds of up to RM1 million following amendments to the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1998 (Act 342), said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

He said the increase in the compound was among the amendments that would be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat on Thursday.

Khairy said the compound would be higher for repeated offences, based on assessments.

Currently, the maximum amount that could be imposed on errant companies and factories is RM50,000, he said.

“For individuals, the maximum amount of compound will remain at RM10,000 but based on the current situation involving home quarantine implementation and so on, amendments will also involve matters such as the installation of surveillance devices,” he said when appearing on RTM’s programme ‘Bicara Naratif Khas: Menilai Ketegasan Kementerian Kesihatan Malaysia (Assessing the Assertiveness of the Ministry of Health) last night.

Khairy said the amendments were also crucial in terms of enforcement as they would involve the delegation of power to allow enforcement to be carried out not only by officers from the Health Ministry but also by local authorities.

He said it would involve clear guidelines so that there would be no issue of abuse of power, stressing that the move was for ‘future proofing’ to affect behavioural changes among the communities.

The move also sought to refine the implementation of infectious diseases control to be more effective and efficient, he added.

Khairy stressed that the ministry is always committed and takes a firm stand to ensure the people’s safety by implementing efforts to control the Covid-19 pandemic, adding that the public should continue to comply with the prescribed SOPs. — Bernama