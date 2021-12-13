Kojasa Mart opens second outlet, 30 more later

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 13): Buying affordable daily essentials is now even easier for city folk with the opening of the second Kojasa Mart, an initiative of the State government’s investment arm, Qhazanah Sabah Berhad (QSB).

The second Kojasa Mart outlet at the popular seaside Anjung Selera in Likas was launched by QSB chairman Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Salleh Said Keruak on Sunday.

Kojasa Mart is operated by QSB subsidiary Kojasa Holdings Bhd.

The launching of the second outlet also marks a turning point for Kojasa Holdings Bhd with the company embarking on an entrepreneurship programme similar to a franchise scheme for the opening of at least 30 Kojasa Mart stores around Sabah in the coming year.

QSB Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Investment) Joehary Ismail said Kojasa Holdings would develop the entrepreneurship scheme with the aim of inviting young entrepreneurs to venture into operating future Kojasa Mart outlets via a licensing program. The scheme would be under Kojasa Trading Sdn Bhd.

“While the Kojasa Mart stores will be promoting local products to boost small and medium enterprises (SMEs) here, the outlets at the various districts will cater to various sundry shop owners,” he said, adding that this would help stabilise prices of essential goods and ensure they were affordable for the B40 and M40 lower income groups.

“This reflects the core of QSB’s mission to align itself with the direction of Sabah Maju Jaya,” Joehary added.

On the opening of the second Kojasa Mart outlet, Joehary noted that the launching came just a month after the first store opened its doors at Suria Inanam and each served a different function.

“The launching of our second outlet is significant to the company as it reflects the direction of the management to offer a new destination for grocery shopping, especially for the huge population in Likas, Luyang and other areas of Kota Kinabalu,” he said after the event.

“The first store on the other hand is designed to cater to online bulk purchases by micro, small and medium business vendors. At this new outlet, we aim to provide a variety of grocery items including local produce as a way to boost the domestic market amongst local entrepreneurs,” Joehary explained.

He said operations at Anjung Selera Kojasa Mart were assisted by artificial intelligence (AI) through a centralised monitoring system providing live updates on available stocks. This is as a result of a collaboration between QSB and a local based firm, EPOST, through a memorandum signed on April 10 this year.

“It is about time our retail business shift its reliance from conventional methods to those that are digital-based. Apart from maximising efficiency and developing know-how amongst our employees, having a centralised monitoring system will reduce the risk of a disrupted supply chain and the need for middlemen.

It is also the best way to ensure transparency and this is what we aim for in Kojasa Mart today,” Joehary added.

He said Kojasa Mart was also working with local entrepreneurs and delivery service provider KOJAX Sdn Bhd to harness the use of apps for deliveries to customers within a 20km radius from the respective Kojasa Mart outlet.

Meanwhile, in conjunction with Yuletide celebrations just around the corner, Kojasa Mart is offering the Kojasa Christmas Bundle Promo, offering 10 packages that include a mix and match of grocery products such as cooking oil, rice, macaroni, pasta sauces and variety of chocolates costing between RM25 anad RM100 each. These promotional items may be purchased at the Suria Inanam and Anjung Selera outlets.

Also present at the opening ceremony were Executive Director for QSB, Tuan Haji Mohd Shukor Abdul Mumin and Group Chief Executive Officer, Ahmad Rizal Dahli and Chairman of Kojasa Holdings Berhad, Dato Baror @ Baharul Bin Sawi.