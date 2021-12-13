Lee: Vandalism, thefts reasons why utilities at Tudan Desaras installed only after occupation of units

MIRI (Dec 13): Vandalism and thefts are the reasons why the utilities at Tudan Desaras would be installed only after the residents have moved into their designated units.

This was pointed out by Senadin incumbent Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin when asked about an accusation hurled by the opposition, which claimed that the families from squatters’ areas such as Kampung Merikan, Kampung Pasir and Kampung Api-Api were not provided with basic utilities at their respective units after being relocated to Tudan Desaras.

“There are many cases involving the water pipes, the electrical wires and other utilities parts in the Tudan Desaras units being vandalised or stolen before the families have moved in.

“There are also cases where the empty lots have been left unoccupied for years, causing the utilities unable to be connected.

“In view of these factors, the utilities companies deem that it is only viable to install the basic utilities once the vacant lots have been occupied,” said Lee during a press conference held at Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Senadin Service Centre here yesterday.

According to him, a resettlement area like Tudan Desaras is different from a housing estate, where people purchase the units built by the developer.

“A resettlement area is a place where people in need of help, such as squatters, are being resettled in. Tudan Desaras allows families to settle permanently and legally in a place.

“If they’re expecting the government to build to proper homes with all the basic utilities, it would involve millions of ringgit and the development would take a much longer time,” he said.

Nonetheless, Lee also said it was crucial to review all the policies with a more practical approach so that the people could benefit from them.

At a press conference yesterday, Lee unveiled his five-year planning (2022-2027) for Senadin, and also for Miri as a whole, should he be re-elected as the assemblyman.

The focus areas in the planning cover urbanisation; transport and traffic management; housing, parks and green areas; healthcare services; riverine and shipping; flood mitigation, sewerage and waste management; infrastructure development; tourism; religion and welfare; education and technical and vocational education and training (TVET); utilities; digital network; and agriculture and industrial development.