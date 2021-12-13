Man drowns when trying to save drowning tourist

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 13): A 19-year-old man drowned when he attempted to save a drowning tourist at Hisbiscus Villa beach at Jalan Kampung Marang Parang in Kudat on Monday.

Estilly Lieo Bin Uainis @ Wainis was said to have faced difficulty while trying to save the tourist around 11.30am.

A spokesperson from the State Fire and Rescue Services Department said a team from the Kudat Fire and Rescue station rushed to the scene upon receiving a distress call at 11.38am.

Members of the public managed to pull the victim out from the water before fire and rescue personnel arrived at the scene.

Fire and rescue personnel immediately performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the victim but was pronounced dead by paramedics.

The tourist survived and was given treatment at the scene by paramedic, said the spokesperson.

The victim’s body was handed to the police for further action before the operation ended at 1.35pm.

Meanwhile, a 12-year-old girl drowned after she allegedly fell into a drain near Sungai Tagas Sukau in Kinabatangan on Sunday.

A spokesperson from the State Fire and Rescue Services Department said the body of Putri Arnil was found by search and rescue teams about 150 meters from where she was reported missing.

A team from the Kinabatangan fire and rescue station rushed to the location upon receiving a distress call at 10.56am on Dec 12.

Search and rescue teams comprising of fire and rescue personnel and villagers located the victim’s body about 150 meters from where she was reported missing around 5.40pm.

The body was handed to the police for further action before the operation ended at 6.30pm.