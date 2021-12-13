MySejahtera status changed twice: Najib’s 1MDB trial paused as court orders Covid-19 testing

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 13): Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s trial involving 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) funds was not allowed to proceed this morning, following a change in his MySejahtera status twice this morning.

Datuk Hariharan Tara Singh, a lawyer for Najib, this morning informed the High Court that the MySejahtera status for both Najib and his lead defence lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah were initially not blue, which meant they could not enter the court building at all.

He said Shafee was a casual contact, while Najib was a person under surveillance.

But both their MySejahtera statuses turned blue after they updated their profile, and they were then able to enter the court building and be in the courtroom itself, he said.

However, when they answered a questionnaire in the MySejahtera app again while in the courtroom, it again returned to the original colours that were not blue, he said.

High Court judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah then instructed both of them to undergo rapid Covid-19 test and for the Health Ministry to be informed of the test results, and to see whether this would result in any changes to their MySejahtera status.

The High Court has stood down as it awaits the test results.

The Kuala Lumpur court complex only allows those with blue status in their MySejahtera to enter.

The blue status refers to the “low-risk” classification, while the yellow status is for “casual contacts with no symptoms” or “persons under surveillance”, and the orange status refers to the classifications of “casual contacts with symptoms”, “close contacts” and “suspected cases”, while the red status is for confirmed Covid-19 cases. – Malay Mail