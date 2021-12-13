No ‘frog-like’ behaviour from Sih if elected as Batu Lintang rep

KUCHING (Dec 13): Sarawak United People’s Party’s (SUPP) Batu Lintang candidate Sih Hua Tong says he will commit 100 per cent if given the mandate in this state election and won’t conduct party-hopping.

He added that despite being defeated at the polls twice for the Batu Lintang seat, he still found joy in serving the people.

“Should I be given the mandate as an elected people’s representative of Batu Lintang, I will not conduct party-hopping. We all know that political ‘frogs’ are an immature conduct in a very irresponsible manner,” Sih said.

He said this at the launch of his election manifesto at the SUPP Batu Lintang headquarters today.

Sih was defeated by current Batu Lintang incumbent See Chee How, who joined Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) after he was sacked from Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR).

Touching on his election manifesto, Sih said it highlights eight main focuses, including flood mitigation projects; urban living cultural ‘kampung’; building a school hall for SMK Sungai Maong; and building a community hall for Tabuan Jaya and Tabuan Heights.

It also covers the setting up of a satellite clinic in Tabuan Jaya; upgrading of parks; and prioritising neighbourhood security.

“Implementing flood mitigation projects for Batu Lintang is my priority, as 80 per cent of the constituency is comprised of residential areas. In order to have a quality living environment, the flood issues must be addressed,” Sih said.

He added that a community hall needs to be built at SMK Sungai Maong as well to facilitate the organising of activities and programmes for students while other schools’ facility requirements will also be addressed.

Moreover, Sih said that are about 4,500 residential houses and 700 commercial shop lots in Tabuan Jaya, with an estimated population of about 30,000.

“The community hall at Tabuan Jaya will be constructed with designs incorporated for an ageing community, as Malaysia is expected to become an ageing country by 2030.”

He added that Tabuan Heights was a newer residential area compared to Tabuan Jaya, but its residential population called for a community hall to be built and other development plans will be looked into in a staggered manner.

Sih also proposed that a satellite clinic be set up in the Tabuan Jaya area to serve the local, and surrounding, population of about 120,000 to reduce travelling time for residents to reach the nearest clinic to about 10 minutes.

The main purpose of the satellite clinic is to tackle traffic congestion when residents need to head to a nearby clinic.

He also suggested that closed-circuit televisions (CCTV) be set up at strategic locations around Batu Litang, as well as forming a volunteer team comprising of neighbourhood residents to enhance crime prevention.

He added that lanes in a residential area should be well-lit to deter petty crimes, and he would also facilitate a closer cooperation between the police and public to improve neighbourhood safety.