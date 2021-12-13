Now, IGP says Interpol red notices issued for Jho Low, Nicky Liow

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 13): Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said today two Interpol Red Notices have already been issued for fugitives Low Taek Jho and Nicky Liow Soon Hee, just a day after most media reported him saying otherwise.

Acryl said in a clarification statement issued this morning that the Malaysian Royal Police had applied for and received the red notices for Low, the alleged mastermind behind the multi-billion ringgit 1MDB affair, also known as Jho Low, in June 2018, and Nicky Liow in April this year.

Nicky Liow is the head of the crime syndicate known as “Geng Nicky”.

“There are two categories of red notice issued by the Interpol, one that can be shared and made public while the other that is limited only for enforcement agencies,” Acryl said.

“The Interpol headquarters is the sole authority that can decide if the notice can be made public or limited for just enforcement agencies, depending on the seriousness and if it (the notice) is a public security threat,’’ the police chief added.

Both red notices for Jho Low and Nicky Liow were of the latter category, according to Acryl.

Just yesterday, Acryl was quoted by several news agencies as saying both the fugitives are still not on Interpol’s Red Notice list.

The Royal Malaysia Police had made the application for the two to be marked, but Acryl suggested that has yet to happen.

“I will get confirmation from PJSJ (Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan) because the Red Notice application to Interpol needs to meet several protocols,” he was quoted as saying.

Low is likely the most wanted person in Malaysia. The fugitive billionaire, said to be close to then prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, is wanted for multiple money laundering charges related to the 1MDB affair.

Both he and his father, Tan Sri Low Hock Peng, have been charged in absentia in 2018.

The Home Ministry last year stated that it had no information on Low’s whereabouts.

Nicky Liow, on the other hand, is the founder of the Dynasty Group, the company suspected of operating a Macau Scam syndicate. – Malay Mail