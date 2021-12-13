Only PBK can bring change for Sarawak, Voon insists

KUCHING: Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) president Voon Lee Shan today claimed that only his party offers a real chance for change in the 12th Sarawak Election compared to the Pakatan Harapan (PH) parties and the local, Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB).

He said the slogan of the PH parties, particularly DAP and PKR, has been ‘Ubah’, which is Malay for ‘change’, since 2006 but still they could not bring about any changes what more now when the two parties are only contesting a total of 54 of the 82 seats being contested.

“Being an opposition, you cannot do anything, you cannot ‘Ubah’ anything because the power is not in your hand. PKR, you do not have the numbers in this election, you cannot form the government, and that goes to DAP too, how are you going to form a government and how are you going to ‘Ubah’? No way,” he told a press conference here.

He said PBK, however, was contesting 73 seats in the election and they can bring about change, adding that Sarawakians should not trust West Malaysian parties.

“Never put trust in any political parties from Malaya. A vote for them will be a vote for the benefit of Malaya,” he said.

Voon question what DAP and PKR had achieved in the 22 months that the Pakatan Harapan government had been in power.

“By the stroke of a pen in Parliament, (they could have) just revoke the Petroleum Development Act (PDA) 1974, the Territorial Sea Act (TSA), the Malaysian Continental Shelf Area (MCSA), no need two-thirds majority. Revoke all these laws and make oil and gas come back to Sarawak,” he said.

Siding with Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) on the matter, he said the state coalition was not at fault if the state’s rights, particularly on oil and gas, not restored.

“You know very well we want our oil and gas, why didn’t you implement it? Why blame GPS. That shows DAP and PKR are impotent, while in power they did not do it,” he said.

Setting his sights on PSB, Voon also questioned what the party’s candidates who were former state or federal ministers had contributed.

“We should not give them another five years, get out. They have spent too long a time, and it’s the time we have new faces,” he said.

Voon said the only party that will stand for Sarawakians is PBK as their ideology sets them apart from the other parties in the fray.

“PBK is brave to stand up and fight for Sarawak, we do not want any interference from Malaya.

“You sent political parties from Malaya to deprive us of our seats here. When they win the elections, they will support Malaya, they will not support Sarawak because the political masters are in Malaya,” he said.