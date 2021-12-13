Opar folks will lose annual allocation if GPS candidate Billy loses seat, says Awang Tengah

BAU (Dec 13): The people in Opar constituency will lose the annual allocation of RM8 million if Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate Billy Sujang loses the seat.

According to Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) deputy president Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, this is because GPS elected representatives are given a minor rural project (MRP) grant allocation of RM2 million annually.

Apart from that, he said that GPS assemblymen are also given an allocation of RM5 million for Rural Transformation Project (RTP) and RM1 million to repair houses.

“This is the advantage of GPS elected representatives, not to mention other big projects developed by the government for the people.

“If Billy wins, he will be the bridge between the GPS government and people in Opar,” Awang Tengah said during an event handing over State Land Code Section 18 land title deeds to recipients at Kampung Jugan here today.

Commenting on the next state election, Awang Tengah who is also deputy chief minister, said it was sad that Billy had to go up against incumbent Datuk Ranum Mina, who he describes as an old friend of his.

However, he said in the matter of election, the question of friends should be set aside because Ranum no longer has the ability to help the people in Opar as he is no longer in the same boat with GPS and is now a Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) candidate in the 12th State Election.

“We want the future of our kids and make sure Billy wins the pad this Dec 18. If Billy wins, it’s a Christmas gift for the people of Opar,” he said.

Awang Tengah was also confident that Billy, who is a new face from GPS, will be able to win in Opar.

He said that as a matter of fact, he had ‘walked’ from the north to south of Sarawak and could see on Dec 18 that victory will belong to GPS.