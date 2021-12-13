Paulus counters PSB man’s claims no changes in Batu Danau under his watch

LIMBANG (Dec 13): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Batu Danau candidate and incumbent Paulus Palu Gumbang has hit back at claims there has been no development in the constituency.

He said GPS has a proven track record as seen by the number of development projects implemented in Batu Danau.

“To date, a total of 264 projects have been implemented under the state’s Rural Transformation Project (RTP) alone, which saw not only the construction of infrastructure such as farm roads, rural road links, community halls, but also sports facilities,” he said when responding to the claims by Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Batu Danau candidate Ali Adap.

The three-term incumbent said the constituency also saw the completion of Jalan Bawang Ubor, which connects 15 longhouses and villages – including Kampung Tanah Merah, Long Spangeh, Kampung Tubai Baru, Kampung Lubok Pasu, Kampung Kelati, Kampung Ukong, Kampung Induk, and Kampung Bawang Ubor – to Limbang town.

According to Paulus, his term as assemblyman also saw the construction of Jiwa Murni road projects from Jalan Semena to Kuala Medalam Phase 1 and from Kuala Medalam to Liang Datu, Kerangan Ma and Meruyu, which is Ali’s own longhouse.

A total of 21 access roads to villages and longhouses were also upgraded to either cement or tar-sealed road, he said.

In terms of electricity supply, only four longhouses remain to be connected – Rumah Jampong, Rumah Lembong, Rumah Lawai, and Kampung Ulu Tubai.

“These projects, which were all under construction, were cancelled by the PH (Pakatan Harapan) government when they took over the federal government during the last general election and had to be continued by the state government using the state’s funding,” he pointed out.

Paulus also questioned Ali’s claims Native Customary Rights (NCR) land issues still haunt Batu Danau folk.

“To this date, I am given to understand that a total of 50 applications from various longhouses and villages for survey under S6 (Section 6 of the Sarawak Land Code) were received by the Land and Survey Department, Limbang.

“Out of these, 25 were approved and the rest are still pending approval. Out of the 25 approved, 17 have been gazetted. It is worth noting that five of the applications have been issued with titles under S18 (Section 18),” he said.

He called on longhouses and villages yet to apply for perimeter surveys to do so as soon as possible for their own benefit.

“The amendment to the Sarawak Land Code (Amendment) Bill, 2018, approved in 2018 not only allows natives to apply for perimeter survey of their NCR but could also apply for areas adjoining their present respective NCR referred to as ‘Native Territorial Domain’,” he explained.

He also called on Ali to explain how he would pursue a change in the government’s policy on NCR land if PSB was to helm the state government.

“This is important so as not to mislead and confuse the people,” Paulus stressed.

On treated water supply, Paulus said GPS has plans for Bawang Ubor-Simpang Pengkalan Jawa to Ukong Junction (benefitting eight villages and a school); Simpang Ukong to Rumah Jubang (nine longhouses); Medamit to Pulau Brunei (five longhouses and a school); and Medamit to Kuala Medalam (five villages, a school, and a clinic).

“These projects are being undertaken by NRDA (Northern Region Development Agency),” he added.

Paulus is in a four-cornered fight for Batu Danau against Ali, Dr Petrus Bulan from Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK), and Parti Keadilan Rakyat’s (PKR) Racha Balang.