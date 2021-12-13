Petronas Dagangan partners with Petros for LPG business in Sarawak

KUCHING (Dec 13): Petronas Dagangan Berhad (PDB) today signed a Heads of Agreement with Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros) to mark the strategic partnership between both parties in the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) business in Sarawak.

The partnership includes the divestment of PDB’s LPG business in Sarawak to PetrosNiaga Sdn Bhd (PNiaga), a fully-owned subsidiary of Petros, and a subscription of shares in PNiaga by PDB.

The partnership is a strategic move to combine the strengths, experience and competencies of both oil and gas companies in order to maximise value for its customers in Sarawak.

Following this, Gas Petronas will gradually transition to Petros LPG gas-filled cylinders, fulfilling the Sarawak Government’s aspiration for statewide coverage of Petros LPG and realising the intent of the State’s Distribution of Gas Ordinance 2016.

The agreement was signed by PDB managing director and chief executive officer Azrul Osman Rani; PNiaga director Janin Girie; and Petros Group chief executive officer Datuk Sauu Kakok.

Present as witnesses were Petronas vice president of Downstream Marketing Ahmad Adly Alias and Petros chairman of the Board Tan Sri Datuk Amar Hamid Bugo.

Adly said the signing ceremony marked the beginning of a long-term partnership between both companies to jointly contribute to Sarawak’s development.

“Through this strategic partnership, PDB and Petros will collaboratively market LPG products in the state, leveraging both companies’ expertise including PDB’s integrated LPG supply chain network and 30 years of experience,” he said at the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Hamid pointed out that today’s partnership for Petros LPG strategically supports Sarawak’s aspiration to ensure equitable access to an essential everyday fuel for Sarawakians, securing the state’s oil and gas resources for sustainable domestic supply.

“We remain steadfast in collaborating with our industry partners and state counterparts to deliver energy into Sarawak homes, businesses and industries,” he said.

Petros LPG entered the domestic market on Aug 4, 2021. Its LPG gas-filled cylinders are currently available through PNiaga dealers in the first serve areas of Kuching (Petrajaya, Matang, BDC and Tabuan), Padawan and Bau, growing state-wide in 2022.

With this partnership, both PDB and Petros will facilitate a seamless transition to ensure continuous supply of LPG to customers in Sarawak.