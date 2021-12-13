PKR Marudi candidate laments lack of basic facilities in Beluru, Lapok towns

MARUDI (Dec 13): Setting up Fire and Rescue (Bomba) stations, petrol stations and also banks would be among the prioritised areas of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR)’s Elias Lipi Mat, should he be elected the assemblyman for Marudi.

In this respect, he pointed out that Beluru and Lapok should already have these facilities by now.

“We do not understand that in the era of 2021, the Bakong area, which includes the small towns of Beluru and Lapok, still does not have these facilities.

“Even for the most basic of banking transactions, the residents here have to come down to Miri, which is more than an hour’s drive away – it is costly,” he said in a statement yesterday.

On the Bomba stations, Elias regarded it as an urgent need in view of Beluru and Lapok had only been relying on the longhouse volunteer firefighting units all this while.

“Beluru and Lapok should each have its own Bomba stations because these areas have many longhouses.

“Imagine if there’s a fire, how long would it take for the firefighters from Miri to arrive here? At least an hour, and even then, it would depend on the location of the fire,” he said.

Moreover, Elias pointed out the road infrastructure, clean water supply, internet connectivity and communications facilities in Marudi as still wanting and needed to be given attention.

He also pointed out the need for Baram District to be elevated into the status of a division to further boost the development there.

In the 12th state election this Dec 18, Elias will be facing incumbent Datu Dr Penguang Manggil of Gabungan Parti Sarawak-Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (GPS-PBB), Sawing Kedit of Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB), Pierre Gilbert Young of Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK), and Datuk Sylvester Entri Muran of Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB).