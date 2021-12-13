PKR’s Cherishe Ng insulted by Dr M’s chopsticks analogy

KUCHING (Dec 13): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Batu Lintang candidate Cherishe Ng is insulted over the chopsticks analogy used by the country’s former premier Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“He uses the example of Chinese using chopsticks to highlight the challenges in assimilating the non-Malays in the country. This is something I think is very racist,” Ng said after launching her manifesto for the Batu Lintang seat at PKR Bandar Kuching office today.

Ng said that as the country’s former premier for decades, Dr Mahathir should have known better than to utter such remarks.

She added that the use of chopsticks have a history of over 4,000 years.

“Using chopsticks is something very common these days — not only is it used by the Chinese, but also by our Malay and Dayak friends. As a Chinese, I feel particularly insulted by these kinds of remarks and he should not say these kinds of things,” said Ng.

During a dialogue session at the launch of his new memoir ‘Capturing Hope: The Struggle Continues for a New Malaysia’, Dr Mahathir had reportedly used the example of the Chinese community using chopsticks to highlight to challenges in assimilating the non-Malay population in the country.

He also said that Indonesia had been able to assimilate the Chinese population, as it was relatively small.

Ng said that the former premier should have focused on ‘integration’ rather than ‘assimilation’, as it was the right way forward for a multi-cultural and multi-racial society.

“The difference between assimilating and integrating is that you join a culture and lose your own cultural heritage. You forget about it and you lose your identity, whereas integration is when two different cultures meet, we form something new and we may retain our heritage and culture.”

Ng expressed her hope that the new generation of politicians will push for a united Malaysia that is not differentiated by race, and such characteristics should be the unique hallmark of the country’s society.

“I hope we are not categorised by whether we are Bumiputera or non-Bumiputera, whether we are Malay, Chinese or Christian, but to be considered as a Malaysian and Sarawakian foremost before our race.

“This is something I feel very strongly about, and I know for a fact that a lot of our non-Muslim friends will feel the same,” Ng said.

On a separate note, Ng listed out her 10 campaign manifestos as youth and women empowerment; overcoming livelihood issues; underprivileged welfare assistance; promoting political reforms; helping low-income groups; women’s agenda; overcoming local issues; maintaining and upholding Sarawak’s diverse cultures and religious reality; education; and neutralising the global pandemic.