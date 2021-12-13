PSB dissatisfied with state spendings on lavish projects

This article is paid content

KUCHING (Dec 13): The strength of Sarawak and its government to manage the state with true autonomy relies greatly on the strength of its economy and a large State Reserve in the government coffer, Parti Sarawak Bersatu said.

It said in an election campaign flyer that Sarawak took 57 years to accumulate RM32 billion in the State Reserve Fund and the money should be better spent on the people instead of lavish projects.

“We are not satisfied that the leaders of Gabungan Parti Sarawak are treating the Government Reserve as spending opportunities lavishly instead of saving and increasing to strengthen our financial standing or use to improve the living standard of Sarawakians,” he said.

It said the state administration had committed some RM45 billion since 2017 on numerous lavish projects, which it said were wrong priorities.

They included the 5G digital economy, hydrogen buses and commercial hydrogen production, a RM10.8 billion public transport system between Kota Samarahan and Kuching, and over RM5 billion to build a Second Trunk Road.

“Yet, our dilapidated schools, our large number of people living in poverty, lack of basic necessities, even no internet connections continue to suffer without a solution in sight. Many SMEs are also helpless in facing bankruptcy due to Covid-19 pandemic,” the party said.

PSB is contesting in 70 seats in the 12th state election.