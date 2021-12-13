PSB Nangka candidate claims over 500 party flags removed

SIBU (Dec 13): Parti Sarawak Bersatu’s (PSB) Nangka candidate Intanurazean Wan Sapuan Daud has claimed over 500 of the party’s flags in several locations here have been removed.

She said a police report was lodged on Saturday, adding the missing flags have since been replaced.

“More than 500 PSB flags were removed and taken away. They were located at the stretch along Kemuyang area, Sibu Golf Course, Jeriah, and also areas around the kampungs. Even my banners were taken away. The losses were quite substantial.

“In fact, only two PSB flags were left behind from the road junction heading into Sibu Golf Course, stretching into Kemuyang area. So, I am very shocked and saddened by such incident as it portrays the lack of professionalism in contesting,” she told a press conference.

According to Intanurazean, she was at the Sibu Central police station from 2pm till 7pm.

“I don’t understand why resort to disturbing party flags. I hope we can contest in a fair and healthy manner,” she said.

She also claimed of hearing threats being made but did not go into specifics.

PSB president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh said the incident also happened elsewhere that the party was contesting, particularly in Dayak-majority areas.

“(PSB) candidates have related to me, the party flags were removed. Of course, we are gentleman; we don’t retaliate.

“We are not going to retaliate by removing their party flags – no. Let democracy be the order of the day,” he said.

Also present at the press conference were PSB’s other candidates Dr Low Chong Nguan (Pelawan), Wong Hie Ping (Dudong), and Andrew Ting (Bukit Assek).