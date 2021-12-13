PSB pledges land reforms, convert all leasehold residential land to freehold

This article is paid content

KUCHING (Dec 13): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) aims to bring about major land reforms if it forms the next state government in order to give Sarawakians security of land ownership.

It said in its 12th state election manifesto that it will convert all leasehold residential land to freehold and all commercial land to 99-year leases in return for the payment of a one-off premium to the State, based on the value of the property, and enjoy automatic renewal unless required by the government for public use.

It added that all lease land for agriculture, including food production, will be granted 99-year leases and enjoy automatic renewal unless required by the government for public uses.

All land producing commercial food crops will also be exempted from land rent, premium or any other land related taxes or levies, the party said.

PSB said it will establish a Land Commission to improve land administration including the ‘pemakai menua’ and ‘pulau galau’ of Native Customary Rights (NCR) land.

“All established NCR Land shall be issued with titles in perpetuity under Section 18 of the Land Code. Communal Native Customary Land issued under Section 6 of the Land Code may be developed with the agreement of at least 70% of the members of the community concerned.

“We promise that all Section 47 notices will automatically lapse 2 years after being gazetted if not taken up by the government for public purposes,” it said.

PSB is contesting in 70 seats in the 12th state election.