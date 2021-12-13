PSB: Tiong Thai King resigned from party effective Dec 1

KUCHING (Dec 13): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) has confirmed that Datuk Tiong Thai King officially resigned from the party, effective Dec 1.

In a statement today, PSB Secretariat said Tiong, formerly the party’s presidential council member, had informed PSB president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh that he wished to resign from the party after the demise of his nephew Datuk Tiong Chiong Hoo end of last year.

“We need to clarify that in all the time that Datuk Tiong was with PSB, he was a respected leader who gave a lot of support to the party and its leadership. He never once expressed any discomfort or reluctance even after PSB left the government and became an opposition party. In fact, Datuk Tiong was a pioneer and an active leader of PSB, who had continued to organise functions for his Dudong branch.

“However, his political involvement with the party took a backseat, with the unfortunate and untimely demise of his nephew who was then the managing director of the Rimbunan Hijau group of companies. Accordingly, per the wishes of the various stakeholders and the family, Datuk Tiong Thai King took over the helm of Rimbunan Hijau as its new managing director,” said PSB.

The statement was issued following the purported appeal to support the ruling coalition by Tiong titled “A Little Bird, flying the nest”.

PSB said it appreciated the role of Tiong as a founding leader of the party and the support he gave to the party.

Despite so, PSB said it was deeply regretful that Tiong had caused and or been caused to voice out support for the government of the day.

“Nonetheless, we respect Datuk Tiong’s right to change his political inclination now and fully understand his reasons for the change as he has responsibility as the head of a large conglomerate in Sarawak with many investments and employees.

“No doubt, an enterprise that needs the cooperation of the administration to continue to function profitably and indeed, exist,” said PSB.

PSB said it will continue to struggle for the rights of the ordinary man on the street and stay alert to the threats against its struggle.

To those who perceived the party as threats, PSB assured that it will be an all-inclusive government, and aim to improve the livelihood for all Sarawakians regardless of their station or vocation in life.

“We are blessed that our country Sarawak is rich with immeasurable potential, there is plenty of room to co-exist across the diverse population and absolutely no need to exclude anyone at the expense of another,” it added.