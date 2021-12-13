PSB’s Datuk Dr Lau Pang Heng’s manifesto for N12 Kota Sentosa

This article is paid content

DATUK Dr Lau Pang Heng, Parti Sarawak Bersatu candidate for N12 Kota Sentosa’s manifesto has 12 key areas which he promised to fulfil. His slogan of Kota Sentosa, Our Home, Our Responsibility – Kota Sentosa belongs to every resident and it is our responsibility to rebuild Kota Sentosa.

He can solve within the first 12 months, once elected as Kota Sentosa Assemblyman, to form crime prevention units in every housing estate in Kota Sentosa constituency.

Finding jobs for the youth to get gainful employment will be an ongoing process so that every youth will have a satisfying job.

Setting Kota Sentosa as a business hub can be realised within the first 18 months.

To brighten up Kota Sentosa within two years. There are roads without street lighting that cause night traveling tough.

Traffic situation, car parks and flooding problems rectification can be found within the first 3 years, however works to solve the traffic situation, car parks and flooding problems may take a little longer time to realise, depending on availability of funding.

Leisure parks, homes for the elderly and an additional health clinic can start work towards year 4 to year 5 of my term as assemblyman, once elected. I shall spearhead these three important projects for Kota Sentosa so that it is implemented on time.

Internet connectivity problem may require a longer term to solve as it involves telecommunication companies.

Home for the elderly and leisure park for every resident in Kota Sentosa will be crystallised during his term as Kota Sentosa Assemblyman. However, to start work may take a longer time to realise.

Once elected, throughout the 5 years as assemblyman, Lau shall promote agriculture, industrial and educational activities in Kota Sentosa.

For too long, Kota Sentosa has been left behind. We need to move forward to rectify and rebuild in our Kota Sentosa neighbourhood. In this way, every one will feel safe, healthy and have a peaceful mind.

Lau believes in lifelong learning as he continues to practice his communication and leadership skills learnt from Toastmasters International programmes. He served as Toastmasters International President from 2012-2013. He is the first Malaysian to have served as International President. There is no other to have been elected to served as International President in service clubs in Malaysia. His name was entered into the Malaysia Book of Record on 12 September, 2012.

Vote Lau Pang Heng from Parti Sarawak Bersatu as your next Assemblyman in N12 Kota Sentosa.