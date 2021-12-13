Samariang incumbent vows to help young families gain access to affordable housing

KUCHING (Dec 13): Samariang incumbent Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali vows to help young families gain access to affordable housing, should she be given fresh mandate in this 12th state election.

The treasurer of the Women wing of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu points this as amongst her plans for the suburban constituency, covering infrastructure and human capital developments.

“I understand the challenges faced by many young families when it comes to ownership of good quality housing in either medium or low-cost category.

“I also understand that this issue is not exclusive to Samariang – it’s also faced in other state constituencies.

“For us, it is also a challenge, but we strive to assist these households, especially those from the B40 (low-income) and M40 (medium-income) groups, gain access to owning affordable residential units. We understand the needs of young families to have places of their own.

“This is my focus, which I believe is also a focus of the administration under GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak),” she said in a brief remark after officiating at the opening of a food kiosk, MK Deen Kitchen, at Kampung Siol Kandis here today, which was broadcast via Facebook Live.

Adding on, Sharifah Hasidah said her ‘Team Samariang’ would continue their cooperation with the relevant agencies in the ongoing fight against the abuse and crimes related to drugs.

“This is a part of GPS’ social agenda.

“The cooperation would continue with the police, the AADK (National Anti-Drug Agency), Pemadam (National Association for the Prevention of Drugs) in coming up with more effective drug prevention measures,” she added.

Sharifah Hasidah from GPS-PBB is set to defend Samariang in the polls this weekend, where she will face contenders, Abang Abdul Halil Abang Naili from Parti Amanah Negara and Othman Abdillah from Parti Sedar Rakyat Malaysia.