Sawit Kinabalu records pre-tax profit of over RM320 mln

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 13): Sawit Kinabalu Group continued to perform well despite the Covid-19 pandemic that affected many economic sectors in the country.

The state government’s investment arm recorded a pre-tax profit of more than RM320 million this year, which is the highest in its history.

It is also more than the RM131 million forecasted for this year.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said that the state government was proud of Sawit Kinabalu Group’s achievement and its performance in the last 25 years.

Speaking at Sawit Kinabalu’s 25th anniversary celebration on Monday, Hajiji pointed out that the Group not only performed well in the business sector but also in carrying out their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

“This company has assisted almost all communities throughout the state through various channels, especially in financial assistance.

“I hope that Sawit Kinabalu will continue to excell in business as well as continue with its CSR, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic which has affected the rakyat’s income,” he said.

Hajiji said the efforts of Sawit Kinabalu Group which had diversified its business activities and is now involved in property development, cattle farming and swiftlet farming was a very good initiative.

This is also to ensure that Sawit Kinabalu remains relevant as a state government investment arm. This initiative is also in line with the state government’s halatuju development agenda, Hajiji added.

“Despite facing the challenge of a pandemic, good economic opportunities had opened up with the market price of crude palm oil (CPO) reaching a high of more than RM5,000 per tonne this year. This is a history for the palm oil industry books,” he said.

In the meantime, Sawit Kinabalu Group’s commitment in expanding its business activities also saw it signing three Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with three organizations with backgrounds in education and production of sugar from empty oil palm fruit bunches.

In this regard, Hajiji said the state government welcomed all industry players, regardless of government-linked companies (GLCs) or the private sector, to continue to be brave and do their best to take the opportunity to expand their businesses, especially with the existing resources in Sabah.

This can directly help and support the state government’s efforts towards realizing the Sabah Maju Jaya Roadmap (SMJ) development plan, he said.

Hajiji, who is also the chairman of Sawit Kinabalu Group, then made an announcement that delighted the staff who reciprocated with a standing ovation for the Chief Minister.

“We have with the Board of Directors, agreed in principle to pay a bonus to the staff of Sawit Kinabalu Group. The bonus is a reward for excellent performance this year. Hopefully this will inspire all at Sawit Kinabalu to further enhance their excellence for years to come.

“I also congratulate all the members of Sawit Kinabalu Group for all the noble efforts that have brought success to the Group so far,” he said.

In conjunction with the anniversary celebration, the Chief Minister also received the International Institute of Plantation Management (IIPM) Honorary Fellow Award for his significant contribution as the chairman of Sawit Kinabalu in ensuring the sustainable development of the plantation industry, especially oil palm in Sabah.

The award was presented by IIPM deputy chairman Datuk Daud Amatzin.

Among the previous recipients of the Honorary Fellow awarded by IIPM, was Tan Sri Bernard Dompok, former Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities in 2012.

Earlier, the Chief Minister also witnessed the signing of three Memorandums of Understanding (MoU), the first between Sawit Kinabalu Encotech (subsidiary company) and All Cosmos Industries Sdn Bhd; Sawit Kinabalu Sdn Bhd and Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM); and Sawit Kinabalu Sdn Bhd with IIPM Sabah Regional Chapter.

Sawit Kinabalu was represented by Bacho while UiTM was represented by the Rector of UiTM Kota Kinabalu, Prof Dr Abdul Kadir Rosline while IIPM by Daud and All Cosmos was represented by its director, Datuk Tony Peng Shih Hao.