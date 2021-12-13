Senior citizen found dead in drain behind shopping complex at Jalan P Ramlee in Kuching

KUCHING (Dec 13): A 66-year-old man was found dead in a drain behind a shopping complex at Jalan P Ramlee here at around 9am today.

In a statement, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the body was lifted out of the about one metre deep drain using a scoop stretcher.

The deceased has been identified as Mohamad Samsudin from Kampung Tabuan Ulu.

The body of the deceased was later handed over to the police for further action.

At the scene were rescuers from the Padungan fire station who also carried out a disinfection work at the scene and on those who were involved in the operation.