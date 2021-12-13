S’wak polls: Bersatu terminates membership of trio standing as independents

SARATOK (Dec 13): The three Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) members who are contesting in the 12th Sarawak state election as Independents have had their membership terminated automatically, said Bersatu Sarawak chairman Senator Jaziri Alkaf Abdillah Suffian.

The three are Siki Balarik, who is contesting in Belaga, Ricky Enteri (Bawang Assan) and Ismawi Muhammad (Muara Tuang).

“So, now there are no Bersatu members contesting, they have already had their memberships automatically terminated according to Bersatu’s Constitution. We had given them the time and opportunity to withdraw (from contesting) but they did not, so their membership is automatically terminated.

“Bersatu is firm in its stand not to contest in the Sarawak election,” he told Bernama.

He said this after being present at the Chunggat Longhouse, Munggu Ubah yesterday to help Bersatu Sarawak vice-chairman Datuk Ali Biju campaign for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate Friday Belik for the Krian state seat.

Last Monday (Oct 6), Ali, the incumbent, caused a stir when he filed his nomination papers as an Independent candidate in Krian, going against Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s stand that the party will not be contesting in the Sarawak election, and will instead give its full support to GPS candidates.

Ali, however, had a change of heart later and announced his intention to withdraw from contesting the seat to preserve and strengthen ties between Perikatan Nasional (PN) and GPS. Following this, several GPS leaders also urged Ali to explain his withdrawal to the Krian electorate.

Earlier, Bersatu Information chief Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan said he would not hesitate to take stern action against any members contesting in the Sarawak election without party permission, including having their membership terminated immediately. – Bernama