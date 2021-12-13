Uggah highly optimistic as campaigning in Bukit Saban goes into high gear

SPAOH (Dec 13): Optimism runs high in the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) camp in Bukit Saban, with campaign activities going into high gear.

Incumbent Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, 67, who have been extremely busy over the past week, remains positive as he keeps the momentum going for his team.

The Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) deputy president has reached out to 10 longhouses in the rural pockets of the constituency and four Malay villages here.

Still, in his capacity as the GPS election director, he also allocates time to visit other constituencies to drum up support for fellow GPS candidates.

Bukit Saban alone has at least 94 longhouses.

“Basically, the feeling on the ground is the people want him to continue implementing what he has planned.

“Lately the rustic, sleepy Spaoh town has been getting a much-needed facelift in the forms of a new RM5-million waterfront and a RM4.6-million sub-district office projects.

“Works on a RM11-million sports complex are almost completed, while the RM4-million market is in active construction.

“Other new projects include a RM26-million Sungai Paku bridge, the RM15-million Ulu Paku/Ulu Krian Road, and the RM10-million Ulu Bayor/Penom/ Danau Road Phase 1,” said a statement issued by Uggah’s office yesterday.

It said the Bukit Saban constituents also wanted Uggah to continue as their elected representative.

“He is always there for them in times of joy or grief, like during this Covid-19 pandemic.

“He would attend to the folk himself, or through his aides if he’s unavailable.”

Uggah was a seven-term Betong MP starting from 1986; he later contested in Bukit Saban in the 11th Sarawak election back in 2016 and won.

Since then, he has been conducting regular visits and walkabouts across Bukit Saban, where he is further assisted by the executive, Youth and Women members of the PBB’s 17 sub-branches across the state constituency.

In one of his campaign sessions, Uggah – the immediate-past Minister of Agriculture Native Land and Regional Development of Sarawak – said promoting modern agriculture would again be his calling.

“We want farmers and (livestock) breeders to increase their incomes through greater productivity and quality. We too will ensure that whatever they produce would be sold,” said Uggah.

However, he said amidst all the optimism and the feel-good vibes on the ground, he would not be taking things at face value.

“For GPS, we take the election seriously. We treat all opponents as formidable contenders.

“We must never be over-confident,” he pointed out.

It is worth noting that recently, one of Uggah’s opponents had reportedly called for the cancellation of the Bebuling Airport, which is now under construction.

The RM108-million project, upon completion, is meant to facilitate the immediate transportation of agriculture products from the area, which is a part of the ‘Greater Betong-Mukah Food Basket Zone’.

Two agroparks too have been approved here, specifically at Bebuling and Lubok Tamang, where they would serve to guide local participants in the finer aspects of modern farming.

Uggah’s opponent had also pointed out that the airport, essentially a short-take-off-and-landing (STOL) port, should have been ‘a regular, larger airport’.

Overall, Bukit Saban does not have much concern when it comes to basic infrastructure and amenities – the constituency has 100 per cent power supply connection and 99 per cent water supply, with all longhouses linked by road to Betong and elsewhere across the state.

It has over 9,500 registered voters, with the Ibans being the majority at around 6,500, followed by the Malays at 2,700, and Chinese at 300.

In the state polls this Dec 18, Uggah is facing Mikail Mathew Abdullah of Parti Keadilan Rakyat and Andria Gelayan of Parti Sarawak Bersatu.