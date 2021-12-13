Voting for opposition will hamper devt in Bukit Kota, says incumbent

MIRI (Dec 13): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Bukit Kota incumbent Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail says the development of the constituency will be hampered if the people choose to vote for Opposition candidates in this election.

He said his opponents, namely Rosli Amat of Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), Lim Lian Hun of Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) and Independent candidate Herun Bungsu, are new faces would take them some time to be able to do a good job.

“It is not easy for those who have just become a government. Similarly, being a doctor is not easy but after some time we would then be able to do a good job.

“The same goes for becoming a YB (elected representative). The other candidates contesting for the seat in this election have never been a YB but I have been one for three terms,” he told reporters when met during a meeting with Chinese community leaders here recently.

Dr Abdul Rahman believes he has carried out his responsibilities as the people’s representative well even if it had taken quite a long time.

“Although there is still work to be done, replacing me will only mean that these will never get accomplished.

“That is why I appeal for the people’s votes so that we would be able to deal with the unfinished business, not for me but for the people regardless of race, and not only for today but also for our future generations,” he added.

“Hopefully, support from the Chinese community in this election will also be better compared to before.”

Dr Abdul Rahman said Limbang will be developed holistically beyond just focusing on basic amenities such as roads, but also on economic programmes and education.

According to him, Limbang has the potential to grow as it is located near Brunei, Indonesia, Sabah, Labuan, Miri Division and Lawas District.

“In addition to basic infrastructures such as roads, economic aspect is also being given focus apart from the construction of more schools and universities.

“We are developing all that is necessary for all races including the Chinese community,” he said.

On his election campaign, Dr Abdul Rahman said the campaigning method has changed in line with the Covid-19 standard operating procedures.

“Many usual campaigning methods could not be carried out this time, including face-to-face which is not allowed.

“So this is some of what we are doing in the city – coffee meetings while spending time with the local community,” he added.