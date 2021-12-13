Wee: DUN will allow me to contribute more to policy-planning

KUCHING (Dec 13): Dato Wee Hong Seng believes that by being both the assemblyman for Padungan and the Mayor of Kuching South, he could contribute more to the planning of policies in the State Legislative Assembly (DUN).

The Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) candidate for Padungan is confident that if elected, he should be able to ‘get things done more effectively’ in his capacity as both the assemblyman and the mayor.

“Not only I would follow the policies made in DUN as a mayor, I would also be involved in the drafting of these policies,” said Wee during a press conference held at SUPP headquarters here yesterday.

Wee, 59, also pointed out that the main role of an elected people’s representative was not to ‘simply make noise’ in the DUN, but to actually be heard and carry out the tasks that needed to be done.

“We are not those who go to the DUN and start picking on the negative things, and creating hatred (against the government) among the people.”

In a statement that hinted a response to the criticism about him possibly becoming an assemblyman while still being a mayor, Wee said Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen, who is also a candidate for Padungan, is already the member of Parliament for Stampin, which covers the state constituencies of Batu Kawah, Kota Sentosa and Batu Kitang.

Thus, he said as a MP, Chong is already overseeing three state constituencies under the Stampin parliamentary area.

“Please give me five years. I want to prove to you that I can serve and I can power up Padungan. Should I fail to do this job, I would not wait for you to vote me out; instead, I would step down myself,” pledged Wee.

Apart from Wee and Chong, Padungan is being contested by Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) president Lina Soo and Raymond Thong from Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK).

Meanwhile, SUPP Pending candidate Milton Foo, who also attended the press conference, said the incumbent Violet Yong from DAP had nothing to show despite having represented the constituency over the past 15 years.

“Most of what she did was to always blame the state Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and the Kuching South Mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng whenever the people faced any issue.”

Foo said anyone could become an elected representative if the only skill required was to point fingers whenever an issue cropped up.

In this regard, he hoped voters in Pending would give him a chance to serve them and to rebuild the constituency in terms of its infrastructures.

Separately, SUPP Batu Lintang candidate Sih Hua Tong said he would launch his manifesto today, with more announcements to be made later.

“Flood mitigation and improving the livelihood of the residents are among the priorities that I would focus on, should I be given the mandate to serve in Batu Lintang.”

Sih also hoped there would not be any party-hopping, regardless of which political side wins the Batu Lintang seat this Dec 18.

“All politicians must respect the mandate of the voters,” he added.