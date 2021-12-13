Yap: We won’t be distracted by DAP’s rhetoric, false prophesies

KUCHING (Dec 13): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Kota Sentosa candidate Wilfred Yap said his campaign would not be distracted by the Democratic Action Party’s (DAP) attempts to drive the message away issues and facts.

“We will not be engaging in petty and trivial matters that don’t concern our voters and constituents and will not be distracted by DAP’s rhetoric and false prophesies,” Yap said in a statement.

He said his focus would instead be on the constituents and resolving issues faced by the people.

“We can clarify here that claims by DAP that they are responsible for the introduction of the three flyovers built along the Pan Borneo Highway are pure fabrication,” he said, pointing out the flyovers were part and parcel of the Pan Borneo Highway project initiated by the Barisan Nasional (BN) government before Pakatan Harapan (PH) took over the federal government in 2018.

According to him, PH’s finance minister – DAP secretary general Lim Guan Eng – decided to cut funding to the project, leading to delays still being felt today.

“We also would like to emphasise here that DAP didn’t even attempt to attend to the dire issues at the Stampin resettlement scheme when in power, yet the former Adun (assemblyman) from DAP, who is still MP in parliament, claims the credit for work done by people like councillor Lo Khere Chiang (Batu Kitang incumbent) who in fact fought long and hard so that works on the three flyovers continued and progressed,” Yap said.

“We hope that our focus and single-minded attention to Kota Sentosa will convince the voters to give us that opportunity to serve in a meaningful way.”

He claimed the people have experienced 15 years in the doldrums of development so this election is an opportunity for the reset needed to see Kota Sentosa develop in terms of infrastructure, youth, as well as service delivery and care to the poor, needy, and elderly.

“We reiterate our focus is 100 per cent on Kota Sentosa, and we hope that our opposite colleagues who are also vying for this seat will explain and detail the proposals that they have for Kota Sentosa instead of playing with rhetoric and gutter politics,” he added.