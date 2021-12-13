Zuraida says will consider offer to be Parti Bangsa Malaysia president

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Dec 13): Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin said she will consider to take up the post of president of Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) if offered.

However, she added, until now she is yet to receive any offer to join the party formerly known as Sarawak Workers Party (SWP) which has now been rebranded to PBM.

Speculation is rife that the member of Parliament for Ampang will be leading PBM.

“I have not received any offers thus far, so I cannot comment further on this. However, if there is, God willing, I will consider,” she said.

Zuraida revealed this in a press conference after opening the Sarawak Cocoa Cluster Complex exhibition here yesterday morning.

According to a source, the party was approved by the Registrar of Societies (RoS) on Oct 29 this year, and was mainly to cater to Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) breakaway members.

Previous news reports stated Julau MP Larry Sng was elected as the new party’s deputy president, while Tebrau MP Steven Choong is also a member.

Choong had previously stated that PBM would he helmed by a Malay president, but that the president would not be an MP.

It is said that PBM would be a Perikatan Nasional (PN)-friendly party and it would be launched this month.