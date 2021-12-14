89 pct early voters turnout for 12th Sarawak Election, says EC

KUCHING (Dec 14): The early voting for the 12th Sarawak Election today recorded a voters’ turnout of 89 per cent, said Election Commission (EC) secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak.

He said this percentage represented 18,141 out of the 23,043 registered as early voters for this state election.

“These early voters comprised military personnel and spouses, and police personnel and spouses who came to exercise their voting rights.

“The EC would like to congratulate the returning officers involved and their team for doing a commendable job today,” he said in a statement tonight.

The early voting today was conducted at 85 gazetted voting centres statewide which had opened from 7.30am until 5pm, although there were some centres which closed earlier at 2pm.

The early voters comprised of 12,585 military personnel and spouses, and 10,458 police personnel and spouses.

Based on statistics provided by EC earlier today, most of the early voters were registered under the Stakan constituency with 4,850.

This was followed by Kota Sentosa (2,520), Nangka (2,080) and Dudong (1,899).

A total of 85 early voting centres with 111 streams were provided for the early voting.

These mainly comprise the halls and rooms within the police contingent headquarters, district police offices and armed forces camps, as well as community halls and government buildings.

These 23,043 early voters are among the total 1,252,014 voters eligible to vote in this state election which will be held this Saturday.

Meanwhile, EC Sarawak director Jasni Jubli when speaking at the Bicara Sarawak talk show said the early voting process went smoothly and conducted in strict compliance to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) to curb Covid-19 transmission.

“We have put in place strict SOPs at the early voting centres for the voters and the EC personnel to comply with such as physical distancing, wearing of face masks, use of hand sanitisers and so on,” he said, adding the same SOPs would be applied on polling day on Dec 18.

To a question, he said the 70 per cent voters’ turnout target by EC for this election can be achieved since there have been various promotions made by EC and the political parties to come out and vote on Dec 18.

“Sarawakians who want to make their votes count in terms of deciding who should be their elected representative and which party gets the mandate to be the government, should come out and cast their vote,” he said.

The talk show aired by Bernama TV was moderated by Prof Dr Neilson Ilan Mersat and also featured Sarawak Deputy Police Commissioner DCP Dato Mancha Ata as the other guest.

Mancha said police personnel would be stationed at the polling and vote tallying centres to ensure smooth process as well as compliance to the SOPs.