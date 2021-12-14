Chang blasts opponent Chieng for ‘misleading’ campaign videos

SIBU (Dec 14): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Bukit Assek candidate Irene Chang has blasted her opponent Joseph Chieng from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) for campaign videos she labelled as “misleading”.

According to her, some the videos posted by Chieng contained remarks which could be construed as defamatory.

“Despite it being the campaign period, I would like to remind Chieng that all candidates should do their own homework and not mislead the people when there is no basis for it and all should respect each other,” she told a press conference yesterday.

Chang was commenting on Chieng’s accusation that she did not know the regional problems in Bukit Assek and did not ask the federal government for assistance to resolve these problems.

In response, Chang asked Chieng to speak to Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting to check whether during she had regularly contacted him on local issues to try to resolve them.

“I also invite him to go through my Facebook postings to check my activities, which I had posted online as an accountability to the people of my service to them.

“I further invite him to go and read the Hansard on the DUN (State Legislative Assembly) sittings and check it out if I had been consistently and regularly speaking up on Bukit Assek matters and whether they revealed if I know the regional issues in Bukit Assek,” she stated.

Chang said she was perplexed by Chieng’s understanding of federal and state government jurisdiction on issues such as roads, drains, littering, and flooding in Bukit Assek, as well as local government and the purpose of funding allocated.

“Given the fact, he should know that federal funds would not and cannot be used for state projects of which state funds have already been allocated,” she said.

Bukit Assek will see a six-cornered fight between Chang, Chieng, Parti Sarawak Bersatu’s (PSB) Andrew Ting, Parti Bumi Kenyalang’s (PBK) Priscilla Lau, Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party’s (Aspirasi) Jess Lau, and Independent Hii Tiong Huat.

Also present at the press conference were DAP veteran leader Lim Kit Siang, DAP Dudong candidate Paul Ling, and DAP Pelawan candidate David Wong.