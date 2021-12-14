Chin Yong stands by his president Dr Sim, says wasn’t betrayed over Dudong candidacy

SIBU (Dec 14): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Dudong chairman Wong Ching Yong has reiterated his loyalty to party president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Wong opined he has no reason to doubt Dr Sim, saying they were both surprised by the sudden turn of events in Dudong constituency, where Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president Dato Sri Tiong King Sing is standing for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

“I maintain my statement that Dr Sim, our party president, did not betray myself and SUPP Dudong. The reason is simply because when I was proposed by SUPP party central (as Dudong candidate), Dr Sim has been most helpful, giving me all his advice.

“And also funding from the Ministry of Local Government and Housing, particularly so after I became deputy chairman of SRDC (Sibu Rural District Council). So, we have every confidence that Dr Sim has been very sincere and very helpful to me and SUPP Dudong,” he told The Borneo Post today.

Wong said there is no reason to believe Dr Sim had betrayed SUPP Dudong.

“There is no reason to say so. I still maintain that Dr Sim did not betray. We were both caught or ambushed by the sudden turn of events,” he said, adding this would be all he had to say on the matter.

In Kuching recently, Dr Sim had said he was in the dark about GPS’ candidate for Dudong until 24 hours ahead of the coalition’s announcement on its candidate line-up.

Dr Sim had said that he was “shocked, disappointed, and angry” over the decision to field Tiong in Dudong but SUPP had little choice but to respect it.

Traditionally, the GPS coalition, which was previously under Barisan Nasional (BN), had allocation Dudong to SUPP.

Dudong has 33,054 registered voters, 52 per cent of whom are Chinese.

The constituency has the most crowded contest with eight candidates vying for the seat.

Tiong is contesting against Democratic Action Party’s (DAP) Paul Ling; Parti Sarawak Bersatu’s (PSB) Wong Hie Ping; Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party’s (Aspirasi) Josephine Lau Kiew Peng; Parti Bumi Kenyalang’s (PBK) Dr Jane Lau Sing Yee; Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru’s (PBDSB) Julius Enchana, and Independents Fadhill Mohamad Isa and Engga Unchat.