Chong asks Wee to tell Kuching city dwellers of his plan for KMC flats

KUCHING (Dec 14): Democratic Action Party (DAP) candidate for Padungan Chong Chieng Jen has asked Kuching South Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng, who is also his opponent from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), to inform city dwellers of his plan for the KMC flats at Ban Hock Road here.

In a statement today, Chong said he had recently visited the KMC flats where he noticed that many units were unoccupied.

“There are two units at the Betong block of the KMC flats where almost all the window panes were removed and the condition within clearly showed that these units had not been inhabited for a long time.

“The KMC flats are legacy of the colonial government, built to help the urban poor. It provides cheap and affordable accommodation for the poor working in the city area.

“Due to its strategic location, there are many people, especially the poor and hardcore poor who are working in the city, applying to MBKS to be the tenants for certain units of the flats. Many of these applicants were told that there was no vacancy,” he said.

Chong asked: “Is the Kuching South Mayor planning to demolish the KMC flats and to have private developer developing the land on which the KMC flats are sitting into expensive commercial and residential units for profits?”

He also wondered why MBKS was not renting out those vacant units to the poor and instead letting these units uninhabited.

According to Chong, KMC flats are affordable accommodation for the poor.

“It is a welfare provided for the poor. By leaving the units vacant and not renting them out for the poor, it is a dereliction of the Mayor’s duties.”

He claimed that when his campaign team erected election billboards highlighting and questioning Wee on the issue, the latter’s election campaign team tried to pull down the billboards, in an attempt to cover up the issue.

“Whether it is election time or otherwise, as this matter affects thousand of tenants and their families, the Kuching South Mayor is dutybound to provide an answer.

“Therefore, Datuk Wee Hong Seng, as Kuching South Mayor, should not run away from the issue and act dumb on it,” Chong added.