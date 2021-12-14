Coastal Road Project will create spillover development in rural areas, says Abang Johari

KUCHING (Dec 14): Once the road from Samarahan to Sebuyau is upgraded, the coastal area will be a main route connecting the south and north of Sarawak, said chief minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He pointed out that in developing the Coastal Road, there is bound to be spillover of development to the rural areas.

“The road from Samarahan to Sebuyau will be upgraded too, it will not be wavy like now. When it is developed, it will reach Sebuyau, from Sebuyau the road will connect to Lingga and beyond. Imagine the spillover for the people.

“Sebuyau, being right in the middle of an important junction along the Coastal Road, has to be developed like a town, which is why it is important to upgrade it into a district, with a district office and other departments here,” he said at the ceremony to declare Sebuyau as a district today.

Abang Johari said a new administration complex will also be built in the Sebuyau new township.

“There, we will also build new housing and commercial areas around it, which will be the hub of development in Sebuyau because it is located in an important junction along the Coastal Road.

“These are what will benefit the people of Sebuyau because we have a caring government,” he said.

Earlier in his welcoming speech, Assistant Minister of Infrastructure and Ports Development Datuk Julaihi Narawi, who is Sebuyau incumbent, said that with Sebuyau now a full district, its development will be accelerated as it coincides with the development planned by the government especially the ongoing Coastal Road project and the Second Trunk Road through Sebuyau.

“I believe, the construction of these projects will have a big impact especially in terms of socio-economic development in the Sebuyau District, which we already know has a population of around 20,000 people including those in the towns of Sebuyau and Sebangan, which will get a spillover of development benefits in the future.

“With an administration of Sebuyau as a district, it will facilitate developments in this area and with the Coastal Road linkage, it will directly provide business and employment opportunities to the people, especially in the fisheries, agriculture and tourism sectors for those living along the coast of Sarawak,” he said.

Also present were Deputy State Secretary (Socio-Economic Transformation) Dato Sri Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, Samarahan Division Resident Brahim Lumpu, and others.