Covid-19 cluster in UMS

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 14): The number of Covid-19 cases in Sabah rose sharply again to 232 on Dec 14 due to a new cluster in Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS).

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said case index for the Kluster Puncak Ilmu is a male student who lives in a hostel.

“Screening of close contact found that 40 other students and staff of UMS had also been infected, bringing the total to 41 cases,” he said.

Masidi also said 215 out of 232 patients on Tuesday are in Category 1 and 2.

Four patients are in Category 3, three in Category 4 and there are no cases in Category 5.

Ten more cases are still under further evaluation by Sabah Health Department.