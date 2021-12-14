Covid-19: 2 out of 64 new cases in S’wak today under Categories 3-5

KUCHING (Dec 14): Sarawak today recorded 64 new Covid-19 cases, out of which 62 were under Category 1 (asymptomatic) and 2 (mild symptoms), said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC elaborated that 23 cases were in Category 1 with no symptoms, and 39 in Category 2 with mild symptoms.

Only one case was in Category 3 with the patient having pneumonia, one in Category 5 with pneumonia and required ventilator support, the committee added.

On the breakdown of cases, Kuching recorded 15 cases, followed by Miri with 14 cases.

Sibu and Limbang recorded eight cases respectively, four cases each in Lawas and Sri Aman, Bintulu (2), and one case each in Betong, Lubok Antu, Serian, Samarahan, Kapit, Mukah, Bau, Kanowit, and Selangau.

Sarawak also recorded one death on Dec 10, involving a woman from Limbang aged 60, who died in Miri Hospital. She had diabetes and hypertension.

Meanwhile, another premises at The Spring in Kuching has been listed under the Ministry of Health’s (MoH) Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE).

This brought the total cumulative number of premises in Sarawak listed in HIDE to 703 to date.

HIDE premises and locations have the potential to turn into clusters if no pre-emptive actions are taken.

If no hotspots emerge in the premises after the implementation of the pre-emotive actions, these premises will be removed from the HIDE list within a period of seven days after their listing.