Covid: 97.3 pct of adult population fully vaccinated

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 14): Some 97.3 per cent or 22,788,835 individuals of the adult population in the country have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday.

Based on the Health Ministry’s CovidNow portal, 23,102,672 individuals of the adult population have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For the adolescent population, 86.6 per cent or 2,726,239 individuals of those aged between 12 and 17 have completed the vaccination and 2,826,872 individuals or 89.8 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Yesterday, a total of 129,387 doses of the vaccine were dispensed, with 4,027 as first dose, 4,907 as second dose and 120,390 as booster dose, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme to 55,039,657 until yesterday.

The cumulative number included 3,787,928 booster doses. – Bernama