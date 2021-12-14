Don’t associate GPS with us, PAS man tells DAP, PKR

KUCHING (Dec 14): Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) Sarawak assistant secretary Syamsul Bahrie Mohammad points out that the party’s clash with Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in Beting Maro shows that it has no ties to the state coalition.

“I’m saddened that opposition parties, namely Democratic Action Party (DAP) and Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), have associated PAS with GPS when the fact is clear that we are aiming to unseat the two-term Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) incumbent Razaili Gapor in Beting Maro,” he told The Borneo Post in a recent interview.

According to him, PAS Sarawak is aiming to strengthen its position in the state by making Beting Maro its central base.

“Hence, our disappointment with DAP and PKR ridiculing us by associating us with GPS when we are serious in making Beting Maro our stronghold by beating the GPS-PBB incumbent.”

Syamsul Bahrie reminded that PAS had been contesting Beting Maro seat since the 2001 state election, proving that the party would never neglect the constituency.

“Our candidate this time, Mohammad Arifirizul Paijo, is always moving on the ground there,” he added.

PAS had its best showing in Beting Maro in the 2011 state polls when its candidate Abang Ahmad Kerdee Abang Masagus lost to Razaili in a straight fight by 391 votes.

Razaili went on to retain the seat in 2016 with an improved majority of 1,707 votes against PAS’ Hamidah Mokhtar and Parti Amanah Negara’s Andri Zulkarnaen Hamden.

Mohammad Arifirizul, 37, who is PAS Sarawak secretary, is in a five-cornered fight this election against Razaili, PKR’s Abang Zulkifli Abang Engkeh, Parti Bumi Kenyalang’s Jacky Chiew, and Independent candidate Saifudin Matsah.