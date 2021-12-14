Embrace tech to draw more visitors to S’wak, Abdul Karim tells tourism players

KUCHING (Dec 14): Tourism players here are urged to embrace technology to keep up with the times and reach out to more visitors to visit Sarawak, said Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He said as technology has become more popular in recent years in terms of tourism, there is a need to develop technology-based tourism in the state as a way forward.

He added that tourism promotion on digital platforms can reach more people, and can be used to revive the tourism industry as well as the people’s confidence to travel and explore Sarawak.

“With the development of information technology, all industries have inevitably embraced new technologies or experienced their benefits, and tourism is no exception,” Abdul Karim said at the opening of the inaugural International Conference on Design for Sustainable Living 2021 held at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here today.

As tourist arrivals to Sarawak fell by 75 per cent in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic that dealt the tourism industry a blow, this conference is timely as the state just opened its borders to visitors from outside the state.

“I am looking forward to discovering the various themes and topics covered in this international conference that will contribute towards the rapid advancement to smart tourism technology,” said Abdul Karim.

He added that tourism development can improve the quality of life and travel as a source of happiness.

His text-of-speech was read by his ministry’s permanent secretary Hii Chang Kee.

The international conference aims to provide a platform to foster and transform ideas and research into output with potential commercial value to help in the post-Covid-19 recovery process in various industries.

It was organised by Universiti Teknologi Mara (UITM) Sarawak.

At the event, UITM Sarawak also signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Stavanger, Norway and TERP AS, Norway — a Norwegian company providing internet-based services.

Through this MoU, UITM will work with them in the Adapting to the Individual through Machine Learning (AIM) project.

The AIM explores how to make knowledge more attainable through adapting learning powered by artificial intelligence.

TERP AS is the project owner and is supported by the Norwegian Computing Centre, University of Stavanger and an advisory board of neuropsychologists as research partners.

Also present were UITM Sarawak rector Dato Jamil Hamali, Norwegian ambassador Morten Pausel and UITM Sarawak deputy rector (academic and international affairs) Prof Firdaus Abdullah.