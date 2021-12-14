Ex-headmaster acquitted, discharged

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 14): A former headmaster was freed by the Special Court for Corruption here on Tuesday from a charge of submitting false claim in relation to a religious celebration at a primary school in Kinabatangan six years ago.

In a virtual hearing, judge Abu Bakar Manat acquitted and discharged Majahil Majingkil, 60, after a full trial.

In his reserved decision, the judge held that the defence had cast doubt on the prosecution’s case.

The charge was under Section 18 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act (MACC) 2009 which provides for a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine of up to five times the amount involved or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Majahil had allegedly submitted the undated paperworks for the said celebration with an intention to allegedly deceive an officer and induced the officer by making him (the officer) into believing that the program was held on July 16, 2014 at the school when in fact the alleged ceremony did not happen.

The alleged offence took place between July and October 2015 at the state Zakat centre here.

However, the trial judge had fined Majahil RM3,000, in default, one month’s jail after finding him guilty of accepting valuable thing which was a cheque amounting RM1,000 from the said Zakat centre that was related to his official duties.

The offence was committed at a primary school in Kinabatangan between July and October, 2015.

The prosecution had called 16 witnesses to testify against Majahil while Majahil, who was represented by counsel Datu Baginda Datu Laja was the sole defence witness.

Previously on May 13, 2019, Majahil was discharged not amounting to an acquittal by the Sandakan Sessions Court and he was recharged for the alleged similar offence and had claimed trial to it on May 18, 2019.