Get qualification, right attitude, mentality, Spaoh youth told

KUCHING (Dec 14): Spaoh youth have been told to get the academic qualification, right attitude and mentality to benefit from the many new developments coming up in the Betong Division, said caretaker deputy chief minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said such preparations could make them into big businessmen, entrepreneurs and professionals in all fields.

“When you have these qualities, any of you can exploit the many opportunities arising and definitely not be mere onlookers.

“These are especially in the field of modern agriculture where Betong Division is part of the Betong/Mukah Food Basket area, among others,” said Uggah when officiating at the Spaoh Community Education Programme organised by the Rajang Teachers Institute at the compound of the district mosque here today.

Toward this end, the Rajang Teachers Institute has a very important role to play, he added.

“Go beyond recruiting them to be teachers. Teach them the soft skills. Teach them how to study well, to be confident, creative and sociable in order to be able to compete with others.”

Uggah said such skills too would come in handy when they attend job interviews.

“If they do not have the exposure, they cannot speak with confidence, cannot present themselves well…they are going to lose. I do not want rural youths to feel inferior when competing with their urban counterparts.

“I observe these days many longhouse youth are always fiddling with their handphones. This has presented a sort of dilemma. There is the demand for good connectivity but at the same time we fear it will be misused,” he said.

Speaking on the education programme, he said many wanted to be teachers but getting admitted into any teaching institute was not easy.

This was because the entry qualification was very high, and as such, he had spoken to the former Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research to have it slightly lowered.

“But this does not mean the standard of our teachers will be affected,” he said.

Earlier, the institute director Dr Abang Ismail Abang Julhi said the programme was to encourage Sarawakians to receive their training as teachers at the institute.

“Sarawak is still critically short of teachers to teach the Iban language subject. We prefer local candidates as we believe in their ability and capability more,” he said.