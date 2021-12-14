In election manifesto, PSB pledges RM10,000 aid for youths to kick off jobs

This article is paid content

KUCHING (Dec 14): Parti Sarawak Bersatu has pledged to provide RM10,000 for every Sarawakian aged between 18 and 23 years old to assist them in starting their jobs, if it wins the mandate to form the next government in the 12th state election.

“We promise to provide choices for our youth in education and training including vocational and trades training and the arts. We promise to provide re-training opportunities for youths who wish to move on to different jobs or to improve themselves,” the party said.

At the same time, the party said it would establish entrepreneurial programmes and financing for youths who have good business plans.

It also said it would provide more sports facilities and programmes for youths to encourage more active lifestyles.

PSB is contesting in 70 seats in the election.