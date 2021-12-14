Kit Siang: S’wak polls vital first step for Malaysia to become great nation

SIBU (Dec 14): Democratic Action Party (DAP) veteran leader Lim Kit Siang said the fall of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government after just 22 months should not cause the people to lose hope.

Lim said while the disgruntled voters may vent their anger on PH and in the process wipe out the DAP candidates, this would not solve the problems that the country is currently facing.

“The most important thing to do now is not to lose hope. We need to come up with a new political plan and as long as we do not lose hope, there is always a bright future for us,” he said during a press conference at Sibujaya yesterday.

With him were DAP’s Dudong candidate Paul Ling, Bukit Assek candidate Irene Chan and Pelawan candidate David Wong.

Lim said it was understandable the people were disappointed with the PH government after the 2018 General Election which swept the coalition to power.

“Even I myself was disappointed with the performance of the PH government which only lasted 22 months.”

Lim said the PH government was originally entrusted to govern for five years but unfortunately, the government collapsed in just 22 months due to the `Sheraton Move’.

He said it would be unfair to blame DAP for the collapse of the PH government, as DAP was only part of the coalition government which also comprised of three other parties namely Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), Amanah and Bersatu.

He said the party had to persuade the other three parties in implementing the election promises.

Lim said he had even met up with the then-Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamed in July 2019 and were looking into the setting up of a committee to review the implementation of the election promises.

“However, the PH government was overthrown by then. It is therefore unfair to judge the performance of DAP in just 22 months,” he added.

Lim said so long as the people do not lose hope, they can one day make Malaysia great again.

Therefore, he said the Sarawak state election is very important as it is the first step to make Malaysia to become a successful and great nation.

“It does not take a year or two years to make a country year and so long as the people do not lose hope and for the sake of our children and grandchildren, we can build a bright country.”

Meanwhile, Lim said the reason why there were so many candidates taking part in the 12th state election was due to the political chaos that was brought about by the 2018 general election.